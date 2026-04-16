2026 TN election | Rs 2,500/month for women, MSP for fish in TVK manifesto

AI and Economic focus

Outlining an economic vision, Vijay said Tamil Nadu would be steered towards a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036, backed by MSME incentives, district master plans, a 21-day business approval guarantee and the creation of an AI ministry, AI university and AI township.

Unveiling the party's manifesto at an event in Nungambakkam, Vijay handed over the document to a farmer, followed by representatives from various sections including a teacher, auto driver, anganwadi worker, retired police officer, fisherman, weaver, a trans gender person, youth, women and members of Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities.

Vijay alleges DMK and AIADMK as two sides of same coin

Invoking the Thirukkural, Vijay said the manifesto is anchored in virtue, governance and human fulfilment, promising integrity in public life and accountable administration. He alleged that the DMK and AIADMK were two sides of the same coin, accusing them of recycling identical poll promises. "We will not mislead people. Only practical and deliverable assurances find place in our manifesto, " he said.

"I will not cheat people with false promises. Not a paisa of public money will be misused, " Vijay said, urging voters to back the party's 'whistle' symbol.