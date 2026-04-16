2026 TN election | Rs 2,500/month for women, MSP for fish in TVK manifesto

CHENNAI: Even as he lambasted the DMK and AIADMK for announcing similar promises while releasing the TVK’s first election manifesto on Thursday, TVK president C Joseph Vijay announced a slew of promises that mostly mirror the welfare template of Dravidian majors, including subsidised medicines, housing pattas, cash transfers, social security schemes, and a first-of-its-kind MSP for fish.
Under the 'Vettri Magalir Thittam', the party promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women heads under 60 years, six free LPG cylinders annually, marriage assistance with 8 grams of gold and a silk saree, Rs 15,000 yearly support to prevent school dropouts, and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women's self-help groups.
The document's standout promise was the minimum support price (MSP) for fish, including prawns, along with Rs 27,000 lean-season assistance for fishing families, Rs 25 lakh accident insurance, and free housing.
It also promised 100 Kamarajar Schools of Excellence, free residential schools for Classes 6–12, upgraded infrastructure, and collateral-free education loans up to Rs 20 lakh from undergraduate to PhD levels, alongside skill and AI-enabled coaching centres.
Universal insurance up to Rs 25 lakh per family covering major treatments, annual master health check-ups, anti-drug campaigns and access to low-cost medicines are among the promises.
For youth, it promised Rs 4,000 monthly assistance for unemployed graduates and Rs 2,500 for diploma/ITI holders, internships for 5 lakh students annually with stipends up to Rs 10,000, and collateral-free loans up to Rs 25 lakh for entrepreneurs. A flagship scheme proposes five lakh jobs with Rs 18,000 monthly pay to deliver government services at doorsteps, alongside a fixed recruitment calendar to fill vacancies.
Outlining an economic vision, Vijay said Tamil Nadu would be steered towards a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036, backed by MSME incentives, district master plans, a 21-day business approval guarantee and the creation of an AI ministry, AI university and AI township.
Unveiling the party's manifesto at an event in Nungambakkam, Vijay handed over the document to a farmer, followed by representatives from various sections including a teacher, auto driver, anganwadi worker, retired police officer, fisherman, weaver, a trans gender person, youth, women and members of Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities.
Invoking the Thirukkural, Vijay said the manifesto is anchored in virtue, governance and human fulfilment, promising integrity in public life and accountable administration. He alleged that the DMK and AIADMK were two sides of the same coin, accusing them of recycling identical poll promises. "We will not mislead people. Only practical and deliverable assurances find place in our manifesto, " he said.
"I will not cheat people with false promises. Not a paisa of public money will be misused, " Vijay said, urging voters to back the party's 'whistle' symbol.
•Vijay promises Rs 2,500/month to women heads (vs Rs 2,000 by DMK/AIADMK)
•MSP for fish, including prawns, a first-of-its-kind poll promise
•Welfare-heavy manifesto mirrors Dravidian model, but with higher payouts
•Key planks: jobs (5 lakh), cash dole, loan waivers, free power, pensions
•Push for AI-led growth, USD 1.5 trillion economy target by 2036
Vijay's Appeal to Voters
•Vijay said Perambur and Tiruchy East are personally special constituencies as he is contesting from there
•Assured he would visit his constituency at least once every month and remain easily accessible to the public
•Promised to address people's grievances proactively, even without formal requests
•Urged voters to back the party's 'whistle' symbol in the elections
•Made a targeted appeal to women, asking them to draw the whistle symbol as kolam in front of their homes in the coming days as a mark of support