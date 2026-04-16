Police book TVK chief Vijay, Bussy Anand for roadshow without permission in Chennai

Based on a complaint filed by flying squad officer Santhosh Kumar, Mambalam police have booked Vijay under two sections for organising a large public gathering without adhering to prescribed conditions, conducting a roadshow instead of the permitted event, and causing inconvenience to traffic and the general public.

Cases have also been registered against TVK candidate Bussy Anand from Thyagaraya Nagar constituency and South Chennai district secretary Appunu in connection with the incident.

With the Assembly election campaign intensifying across Tamil Nadu, Vijay has been actively campaigning for his party candidates.