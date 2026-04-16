Police book TVK chief Vijay, Bussy Anand for roadshow without permission in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police have registered a case against Vijay, the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly violating the election Model Code of Conduct during a campaign in the city, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Based on a complaint filed by flying squad officer Santhosh Kumar, Mambalam police have booked Vijay under two sections for organising a large public gathering without adhering to prescribed conditions, conducting a roadshow instead of the permitted event, and causing inconvenience to traffic and the general public.
Cases have also been registered against TVK candidate Bussy Anand from Thyagaraya Nagar constituency and South Chennai district secretary Appunu in connection with the incident.
With the Assembly election campaign intensifying across Tamil Nadu, Vijay has been actively campaigning for his party candidates.
Large crowds have been gathering at all his campaign venues.
On Tuesday, Vijay campaigned at three locations in Chennai Thyagaraya Nagar, Thousand Lights, and Egmore. His campaign vehicle reached Muthurangam Road in Thyagaraya Nagar at around 4:10 pm, where a massive crowd had assembled to catch a glimpse of him.
He conducted a roadshow and canvassed votes in support of party candidates contesting from Thyagaraya Nagar, Thousand Lights, and Egmore constituencies.