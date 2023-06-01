Uddhav, Sharad also invited to discuss 2024 LS polls blueprint: Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have also been invited to the Opposition meeting in Patna under the chairmanship of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 12.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has invited all the big leaders who are not with BJP and all the patriotic parties who want change in 2024, to Patna on June 12. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have also been invited. We are thinking of going to Patna," Sanjay Raut said while addressing a press conference here.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken upon himself the task of uniting Opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, will chair a meeting of Opposition parties in Patna on June 12.

However, ahead of the opposition leaders' meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar in June and is likely to address a public meeting, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary confirmed.