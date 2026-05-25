Twisha Sharma death case: Police question her husband and mother-in-law

The information provided by the two accused is being verified, they said, adding that no conclusion has been reached so far.

Samarth Singh, who is currently in police custody, has apparently told investigators that their relations turned sour after Twisha became pregnant, according to sources.

The questioning by police comes even as the Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the Twisha Sharma case, which has triggered widespread public attention.

Twisha (33), the former Miss Pune originally from Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills on the night of May 12.

Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, have denied the allegations and claimed Twisha suffered from drug addiction.

The case has snowballed into a massive national controversy, given the background of the accused.