Begin typing your search...

Sharad Pawar expresses grief over Odisha triple train accident

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district.

ByPTIPTI|2 Jun 2023 6:30 PM GMT
Sharad Pawar expresses grief over Odisha triple train accident
X

Sharad Pawar (left); Visual from the spot (ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday described the triple train crash in Odisha as tragic and said his thoughts and prayers were with the affected families.

''Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express in Balasore, Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragedy,'' he tweeted.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said.

NationSharad PawarNCP president Sharad PawarNCP presidentOdisha triple train accidentTrain AccidentOdishaOdisha train accidentOdisha train tragedycoromandel express derailmentCoromandel Express accidentCoromandel express
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X