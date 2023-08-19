Saluting soldiers' supreme sacrifice: Venugopal condoles deaths in Ladakh accident

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday expressed his condolences to the family members of the jawans who lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh. Saluting the soldiers' supreme sacrifice in service of the nation, he expressed his sadness over the tragic incident.

"Deeply saddened by the news of 9 of our brave jawans losing their lives due to their vehicle falling into the gorge in Ladakh. My sincere condolences to their families and I pray for their departed souls. We salute their supreme sacrifice in service of the nation," KC Venugopal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured in the incident, defence officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. "The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added. Further information is awaited.