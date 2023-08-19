Will never forget their exemplary service: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Condoling the demise of Indian Army soldiers in an accident near Leh in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that country will never forget their exemplary service. According to defence officials, as many as nine Indian Army personnel were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh.

Taking to the social media platform, X, formerly called Twitter, Defence Minister said, "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families." He said that the injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital.

Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 19, 2023

"Praying for their speedy recovery," Singh added. According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. "The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added. Further information is awaited.

