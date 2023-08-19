Begin typing your search...

Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh, nine jawans killed

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm

ByANIANI|19 Aug 2023 3:59 PM GMT
Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh, nine jawans killed
X

Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

LEH (Ladakh): As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm.

"The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added.

Further information is awaited.

Nationnine soldiersvehicleIndian Army
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X