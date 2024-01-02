Rape victim in Agra forced to sign documents, thrown off car

AGRA: A 25-year-old woman, who was reportedly gangraped at a homestay in Agra on November 11, 2023, was forced to sign “compromise documents” and subsequently thrown out of a speeding car.

She was found lying unconscious on the road on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the survivor recounted that she was invited for a meeting by a friend at a restaurant on Sunday, during which her drink was spiked.

Subsequently, she was coerced into signing a compromise letter in favour of the gang rape accused.

Following this, she was thrown out from a moving car.

DCP Suraj Kumar Rai said: “The woman was taken to the hospital for a medical examination and further treatment. She was unable to communicate effectively. An FIR will be registered soon, and appropriate action will be taken based on the received complaint.”

The woman had been employed at a guesthouse for 18 months.

Five individuals, including the manager, were recently apprehended and jailed, according to the police.

Earlier, distressing videos, purportedly featuring the woman, were circulated online, where she could be seen crying and pleading:

“I have four daughters; they are all very young. Please save me. See what they did to me (pointing to her torn clothes)."

In another video, the woman is seen being dragged out of a room by an unidentified man who attempts to cover her mouth as she screams.