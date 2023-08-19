Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of 9 army jawans in Ladakh accident

LADAKH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of nine army jawans after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a condolence message, on his social media handle X, formerly Twitter, the Congress MP wrote," The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an army vehicle in Ladakh is extremely sad. I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the Jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured".

लद्दाख में सेना की गाड़ी के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के कारण हमारे कई जवानों की शहादत का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



सभी शहीदों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। जवानों के शोकाकुल परिवारजनों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2023

As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday.

Also Read: Saluting soldiers' supreme sacrifice: Venugopal condoles deaths in Ladakh accident

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. "The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added. Further information is awaited.

