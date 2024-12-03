PM Modi inquires about damages caused by Cyclone Fengal with CM Stalin over phone

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday contacted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin over phone and Modi inquired about the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in the state.

Sharing the information on his official ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi contacted me over phone and inquired about the serious damage caused in Tamil Nadu.”

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin to chair meeting on flood relief measures on December 3

Reiterating to the PM his request to send the Central team to comprehensively assess the extent of damage caused by the Cyclone and release immediate relief from NDRF for the same, Stalin said that he apprised the PM of the state government’s effective handling of the disaster and relief assistance being provided to the affected people.

Late on Monday night, the Chief Minister shot a letter to Modi, seeking the release of Rs 2,000 crore interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund to the state to undertake emergency restoration and rehabilitation works.

Also Read: CM Stalin takes stock of Cyclone Fengal's impact and relief works at control centre

“I am sure that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will immediately consider this request of Tamil Nadu and take appropriate measures,” said Stalin, who on Monday flagged the issue of the union government repeatedly rejecting the flood relief assistance requests of the state.

Pertinently, DMK MPs who vainly issued notices to the speakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss the devastation caused by the deluge in the state on Tuesday raised the issues and drew the attention of the treasury benches to the situation in the 14 flood ravaged districts of the state.