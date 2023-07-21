"PM mixed politics in his remarks on Manipur": Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the PM of "mixing" politics in his remarks over Manipur and into the incidents taking place in the northeastern state. "Manipur was burning for 2 months, houses were set on fire, women were being tortured, children had no roof over their heads and PM Modi did not give any statement for 77 days. He spoke yesterday after a horrifying video went viral and out of compulsion. In that statement also, he mixed politics… He even took the name of the opposition states in his statement," Priyanka said.

She was addressing a rally in Gwalior, the home turf of former Congress leader and present Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Notably, speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the prime minister said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society."

"No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," he said. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, "This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.Priyanka Gandhi further said that it is the Prime Minister's duty to uphold the political culture, but he called senior opposition leaders who command respect thieves.

"...Today's politics is all about accusation & allegations, in which the real issue & people's problems take a back seat...It is very easy to criticise others...After all, it is the Prime Minister's duty to uphold the political culture. But after the opposition meeting PM Modi in a statement called everyone a thief. Political decency has taken a beating," the Congress leader said. She further said that she was there to address the people's problems and issues rather doing only 'politics'.

"Even I can stand here and speak about the failed policies & governance of the BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Even I can talk about how Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology changed suddenly. But I will talk about people's problems and issues and the biggest problem is rising prices..." she added. This is Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in 40 days.

Priyanka Gandhi had started the Congress campaign in Madhya Pradesh in June with a rally in Jabalpur and announced party's five promises including assistance of Rs 1500 per month to women of the state. Priyanka Gandhi's campaign and five promises made by Congress are seen to have played a key role in Congress victory in Karnataka elections earlier this year. Her rally in Gwalior comes two days after the Congress announced implementation of Gruhalakshmi scheme in Karnataka for direct transfer of Rs 2000 every month to woman head of the family.

Priyanka Gandhi also visited Veerangana Rani Laxmi Bai Samadhi Sthal in Gwalior and paid floral tribute on July 21. She was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath at the Samadhi Sthal. They paid homage to Rani Laxmi Bai. Priyanka Gandhi is slated to address a public rally in Gwalior today.