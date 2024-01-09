Over 22,000 vacancies in Delhi govt to be filled in next 1 year: LG VK Saxena

NEW DELHI: Over 22,000 vacancies in various departments of the Delhi government will be filled in the next one year, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said on Tuesday while handing over appointment letters to 398 new recruits.

He said that with the issuing of the appointment letters of permanent employment in various departments and civic agencies under the Delhi government to the 398 candidates, the total number of recruitments has reached nearly 22,000 during the last one-and-a-half years.

"It was humbling to hand over appointment letters to over 149 dependents on compassionate ground simultaneously – a record in itself, recruited after strictly following a transparent & hassle free process. Another 22,000 vacancies are expected to be filled in the next one year," Saxena said in a post on 'X'.

The 398 recruits included 149 appointments on compassionate grounds.

Ever since he took over, the LG has been stressing upon permanent appointments against government vacancies instead of ad-hoc and contractual recruitment, underlining that such practices lead to favouritism, corruption and exploitation of deserving candidates, a Raj Niwas note said.

Saxena ensured the streamlining of the recruitment process of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) through several steps that have reduced the time taken to declare results to six to eight months, it said.

So far, 10,000 selections have already been made and recruitment on 9,000 vacant posts is at different stages while 13,000 vacancies are under scrutiny, the Raj Niwas note said.

During the period between May 2022 and May 2023, 15,367 posts were filled through DSSSB mainly in the education department.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) recruited about 4,500 individuals, and 376 posts were filled through the UPSC, of which 324 posts were of principals and vice-principals lying vacant in Delhi, apart from positions in the Forensics Science Lab.

Another 500 posts in the Delhi Fire Services were filled through the DSSSB along with positions in the DTC and the labour department, it added.