Nepal flash floods: 37 pilgrims from Maharashtra stranded in Tibet head to Kathmandu

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the group, which includes pilgrims from Thane, Pune, Raigad, Alibag, and Dombivli, left Saga, Tibet around 6 am via the Nyalam check-post and is travelling safely towards the Nepalese capital.

Their return flight from Kathmandu is scheduled for 2 pm on August 29, making it critical for them to reach the capital in time, the statement said.

The group, accompanied by Pramod Kene of Jai Girnari Trust, Alibag, had been stranded at Saga while returning from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as floods struck Nepal.