21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu set to return on August 28; fate of 36 others unknown

The group of 57 devotees who were taken on the tour organised by a Kumbakonam-based agency travelled by three buses.

While one bus carrying 21 of them was not caught in the fury of the flood, the remaining members on the other two buses are missing, leaving their families in deep anguish.

According to sources, among the 21 pilgrims who were rescued, 11 were airlifted to Trishuli army camp while 10 were taken to Ghunsa army base by private helicopters.

Later, all of them were brought from the army camps to Kathmandu, from where they would be sent back to India, sources said.

Karpagam from Tiruchy, one of the rescued pilgrims, contacted her family members via voice message and informed that the group of 21 persons from their vehicle were safe at Trishuli army camp.