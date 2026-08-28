21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu set to return on August 28; fate of 36 others unknown

TIRUCHY: The 21 Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims, who escaped the massive flash flood on the Nepal-China border by a whisker, were airlifted to army base in Nepal and are likely to reach their respective native places by Friday (August 28).
The group of 57 devotees who were taken on the tour organised by a Kumbakonam-based agency travelled by three buses.
While one bus carrying 21 of them was not caught in the fury of the flood, the remaining members on the other two buses are missing, leaving their families in deep anguish.
According to sources, among the 21 pilgrims who were rescued, 11 were airlifted to Trishuli army camp while 10 were taken to Ghunsa army base by private helicopters.
Later, all of them were brought from the army camps to Kathmandu, from where they would be sent back to India, sources said.
Karpagam from Tiruchy, one of the rescued pilgrims, contacted her family members via voice message and informed that the group of 21 persons from their vehicle were safe at Trishuli army camp.
Meanwhile, the anxious relatives of pilgrims who went from Thanjavur are trying to get information about the family members.
Revenue officials from the district visited Super Yatra Agency in Kumbakonam for the second consecutive day and commenced inquiry about the missing pilgrims and the status of the rescued persons.
The family members of the pilgrims whose information is yet to be received expressed anguish and are trying to know any information about their situation.
“My mother sent a photo after reaching Nepal around 6 am on Wednesday. But there is no information from her after that. We have been trying to contact her but she is out of reach,” said Raja from Thanjavur, whose mother Chithra is among those missing.
Murali, whose mother Ilavarasi, was part of the group, is banking on the belief that his mother is somewhere safe and would return soon.
The family of Vimala from Srirangam, who went for the pilgrimage organised by a Chromepet-based travel agency, said she was not reachable from Wednesday. They had last heard from her around 8 am on Wednesday.
"We have been trying to get information about her but in vain. We appeal to the government to trace the missing pilgrims at the earliest and bring them back safely,” said her brother Satheesh.