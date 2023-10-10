Mental health should be recognised as basic right: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10 every year, is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. Taking to X, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ensuring mental well-being of people irrespective of their socio-cultural background is imperative in a society.

He added that mental health should be recognized as a basic right that should be upheld for all. "As the competitive and exploitative nature of capitalism exacerbates the challenges of daily life, tranquility can only be achieved through struggles for a better world," the chief minister wrote on his X timeline. This year's theme of the World Mental Health Day is 'Mental Health is a Universal Human Right'.

The focus of human rights has historically been on needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare. However, mental health stands as a critical pillar for human well-being.



According to WHO, recognizing that mental health is a universal human right is acknowledging the relationship between mental health and the overall quality of life.

"Mental health, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a state of well-being in which an individual realizes their abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to their community.

It is not merely the absence of mental disorders but a positive state of mental and emotional well-being.

This definition aligns with the broader conception of human rights as not only freedoms from harm but freedoms to lead a fulfilling life," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.

"It is also crucial to recognize that mental health intersects with various aspects of life, including education, employment, housing, and social participation.

A person's mental well-being impacts their ability to exercise other rights, such as the right to education and the right to work. When mental health is protected, individuals are better equipped to engage meaningfully in society," Khetrapal added.

Khetrapal noted discrimination and stigma are major barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help and support.

Also, the WHO regional director called for accessible mental health services to all, regardless of socioeconomic status, location, or other circumstances.

In conclusion, she said mental health is undeniably a universal human right. Just as the right to physical health is a fundamental aspect of human dignity, the right to mental health is equally indispensable.