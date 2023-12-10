Begin typing your search...
Maharashtra: Two coaches of goods train derail near Kasara
Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART were ordered and moved to the accident site, added the statement.
THANE: Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara in Maharashtra's Thane district, said an Indian Railways statement on Sunday.
More details are awaited.
