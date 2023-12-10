Begin typing your search...

Maharashtra: Two coaches of goods train derail near Kasara

Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART were ordered and moved to the accident site, added the statement.

ByANIANI|10 Dec 2023 4:28 PM GMT
Maharashtra: Two coaches of goods train derail near Kasara
THANE: Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara in Maharashtra's Thane district, said an Indian Railways statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART were ordered and moved to the accident site, added the statement.

More details are awaited.

