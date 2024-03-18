Look forward to working together: PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. PM Modi said that he is looking forward to further strengthening strategic partnership ties between India and Russia.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation." "Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come. @KremlinRussia" PM Modi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin won the presidential elections on Sunday, receiving 87.17 percent of the votes based on the result of processing 70 percent of the electoral protocols, Russia-based TASS reported, citing data from the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation candidate Nikolai Kharitonov secured the second spot with 4.1 percent of the votes while New People Party candidate Vladislav Davankov stood third with 4.8 percent votes.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) candidate, Leonid Slutsky, received a mere 3.15 percent of the votes counted.

Putin received more votes in comparison to the 2018 elections where he bagged 76.69 percent of the total votes counted.

The performance of the other candidates was lower than that of the previous competitors of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, according to reports.

This was the first time, remote electronic voting was used for the presidential elections in Russia. Residents used the federal platform in 28 regions while people in Moscow cast votes on their own platform.

The final turnout for online voting on the federal platform stood at 94 percent, meaning that 4.4 million people cast their votes online.

In Moscow, almost 3.7 million electronic ballots were issued, including voters who used special terminals at polling stations. Putin has served four terms as Russian President.

He was first elected President in 2000 and again in 2004, 2012, and 2018.