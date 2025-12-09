Kerala local body polls: Polling in key Kerala local body elections crosses 50 per cent in 7 hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Polling in seven districts of Kerala in the first phase of the crucial local body elections on Tuesday, viewed by many as a key indicator ahead of next year's state legislative assembly contest, crossed the 50 per cent mark seven hours after voting commenced.

Voting began at 7 am for the local bodies in seven districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam and by 2 pm, the polling percentage crossed 50 per cent, according to the State Election Commission (SEC) figures.

Voters of all ages and professions, including actors like Asif Ali and Renji Panicker, were seen standing in queues since early morning to exercise their franchise.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also cast his vote in the local body polls in the state capital.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence of a "historic win" for the UDF, claiming there was an "anti-incumbency" feeling among the people and the Sabarimala gold issue has been a setback for the ruling LDF in the state.

Party stalwart A K Antony was also confident of a huge UDF victory, saying that people were ready for a change as they were tired of the present government.

He said that the BJP was too weak and therefore, the UDF was the only front that could bring a change in the state as desired by the people.

Antony refused to comment on the Sabarimala gold loss or Rahul Mamkootathil issues, saying that hike in water and electricity charges and price rise have thrown the normal day-to-day life of the people out of gear and those are the main problems.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, too said that it was time for a change as the corporation in the state capital was under LDF rule for 45 years.

He said people were looking for a change due to issues like drainage and sanitation facilities in the city and for that the ruling party in power in the corporation needs to change.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan said that the sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil will not affect the party in the polls as it took exemplary action against him.

He claimed that the Mamkootathil issue has also become a setback for the Left government as it has allegedly failed to arrest the MLA till now.

The ruling LDF too expressed confidence of scripting a huge victory, with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby claiming that the efficient probe by the court-appointed SIT into the Sabarimala gold issue will act in favour of the Left front in the polls.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), is banking on its record of development schemes and welfare pensions to secure support.

The BJP, which is striving to make deeper inroads into the state, is campaigning strongly on a platform that includes sensitive religious issues like the management of the Sabarimala temple.

In the first phase of polling in seven districts, people will cast their vote for electing candidates to 11,168 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 75 block panchayats, 7 district panchayats, 39 municipalities and three corporations.

Electorates in the remaining districts--Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod-- will vote on December 11.

According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome of 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.

Results for all 1,199 local bodies are scheduled to be announced on December 13.

The election is being closely watched as a semi-final for the main political battle in the southern state.

As voters cast their ballots in the first seven districts, political campaigning in the remaining seven districts was set to end on Tuesday evening.