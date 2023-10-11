Kashmir has historically been seat of learning: Prez Murmu

SRINAGAR: President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that Kashmir has historically been the seat of learning and its scholars and students must make their parents, their university and the country proud by applying themselves to the services of humankind.

Delivering the 20th convocational address of Kashmir University on Wednesday, where she was the chief guest, the President said that the University of Kashmir is in the vicinity of the famous Hazratbal shrine whose blessings will always sustain the institution to achieve newer and greater heights of learning and excellence.

“I have had the opportunity to visit many universities in the country and I have found that this university has one of the most beautiful campuses in the country.“Kashmir’s sages and saints have always been the beacon of learning for the World and the saying of one of its saints that food will last only as long as our forests last, is a universal message nobody should ignore. “We must protect and sustain our forests for these are our country’s great wealth,” she said.

She said the emblem of the university says that God must lead us from darkness to light.

This light has to be of enlightenment and learning that will benefit the society at large. The President said it has given her great pleasure to note that 17 out of the 21 gold medalists felicitated at convocation are female students and scholars.

“Women empowerment is the mission of the country and I am happy to note that Kashmir is leading this national mission from the front," she said.

She recalled the contributions of Kashmiri women from ancient to modern times and noted with satisfaction that this tradition is being kept up by the women of Kashmir. She said the poetic description of Kashmir as the heaven on Earth is very apt and anybody visiting the place finds that the poet has correctly depicted the beauty and grandeur of this land. She wished all the students/scholars, who received degrees and felicitations, a great future.

The President arrived here Wednesday and began her day’s engagements with the laying of a wreath at the war memorial inside the headquarters of Army’s 15 corps in Srinagar.

She will witness a light and sound show on the Dal Lake in the evening after which Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will host her for a formal dinner.

She will pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town of Reasi district in Jammu division on Thursday. The President will also inaugurate two prestigious projects, a skywalk and the remodelled Parvati Bhawan at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.