Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri; unconfirmed reports of injuries come in
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani
KOLKATA: The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.
There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am, the divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said.
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.
