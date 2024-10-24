Begin typing your search...
Justice Sanjiv Khanna is new CJI, to take oath on Nov 11
Sanjiv Khanna will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.
NEW DELHI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India.
He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.
Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.
