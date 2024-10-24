Begin typing your search...

    Justice Sanjiv Khanna is new CJI, to take oath on Nov 11

    Sanjiv Khanna will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

    AuthorPTIPTI|24 Oct 2024 9:12 PM IST
    Justice Sanjiv Khanna is new CJI, to take oath on Nov 11
    X

    Justice Sanjiv Khanna (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India.

    He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

    Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

    Sanjiv KhannaChief Justice of IndiaD Y ChandrachudSupreme Court
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick