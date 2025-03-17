Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 March 2025 11:47 AM IST
    Justice Joymalya Bagchi takes oath as SC judge
    Justice Joymalya Bagchi takes oath as SC judge 

    NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Joymalya Bagchi, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, as a Supreme Court judge.

    The CJI administered the oath to Justice Bagchi in the presence of other Supreme Court judges at a ceremony on the apex court premises.

    With the swearing in of Justice Bagchi, the top court will have 33 judges against its sanctioned strength of 34.

    Justice Bagchi will have a tenure of more than six years in the top court, during which he will also serve as the CJI.

    PTI

