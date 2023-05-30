IIT Bombay student's suicide case: Police files charge sheet

MUMBAI: Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against a fellow student in the case related to the alleged suicide of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) student Darshan Solanki.

The charge sheet was filed against Arman Khatri in a special court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here, a prosecution source said.

Khatri is now out on bail.

Solanki, a first-year student of B Tech (Chemical) course hailing from Ahmedabad, allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IIT-B campus in suburban Powai on February 12, 2023, a day after the semester exams ended.

Three weeks later, a special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police found a one-line note from Solanki's room saying "Arman has killed me".

Police had said that Khatri allegedly threatened to kill Darshan with a paper cutter after the latter had spoken `offensively' about religion.