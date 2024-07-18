Former Pune deputy mayor's son rams SUV into tempo; he, two others injured

PUNE: The son of former Pune deputy mayor and NCP (SP) politician Bandu Gaikwad allegedly rammed his SUV into a tempo transporting chickens, injuring two people here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.



The man behind the wheel, Saurabh Gaikwad (25), the son of Bandu Gaikwad, was driving a Tata Harrier on the wrong side and he also sustained injuries in the accident which took place on Manjari-Mundhwa Road in Pune in the wee hours of Tuesday, they said.

A video of the speeding SUV ramming into an approaching truck carrying chickens has gone viral on social media.

The tempo driver and his associate were injured in the accident, said the police.

According to the police, after the crash, all three were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

"We have lodged a complaint against Saurabh Gaikwad, who was allegedly driving recklessly and was on the wrong side. We have not taken him in custody as he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital as he, too, was injured in the crash," said a police officer.

The officer said police will probe if the accused was under the influence of liquor while driving.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, the son of a builder, in an inebriated condition.