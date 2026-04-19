Fire damages 10 shops in Mumbai; no casualty

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at a commercial structure in Mumbai, damaging around 10 shops, officials said on Sunday.
There were no casualties in the blaze, which was reported at 11.31 pm on Saturday on D B Marg opposite a mall in the Mumbai Central area, they said.
The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations and equipment in around five large and seven small shops spread over nearly 5,000 sq ft on the ground and first floors of the structure, a civic official said.
Firefighters doused the blaze by 3.50 am on Sunday, the official said.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.