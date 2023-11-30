Exit polls are ‘nonsense’, says KTR

HYDERABAD: Terming exit polls about Telangana Assembly polls ‘nonsense’ and ‘rubbish’, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Thursday that BRS will retain power.

Soon after some exit polls gave an edge to Congress party, he told media persons that BRS will win more than 70 seats in the 119-member Assembly to come to power for a third consecutive term.

He also slammed the Election Commission of India for allowing exit polls to be published when voters were still standing in queues to cast their votes.

Referring to 2018 exit polls, he said only one agency had got it right. TRS (now BRS) was given 48-66 seats by four others but it went on to bag 88 seats. “This tells you what kind of rubbish they publish in the name of exit polls,” he said.

“The real poll will come out on December 3. Those who are trying to confuse Telangana voters are in for a huge surprise. Exit polls are not new. I promise those who are fans of BRS and want KCR to come back and run the state that we will come back with 70 plus seats. Just wait and watch,” he added.

He also said that it was ridiculous for the Election Commission to allow exit polls at 5.30 p.m. when people were still standing in queues to cast their votes.

The BRS leader said that Congress may try to use these exit polls to influence the voting pattern.

He also asked them if they have courage to apologise to people of Telangana if their exit polls are proved wrong on December 3.