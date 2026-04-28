Ex-minister Vinayakrao Pati quits NCP (SP), joins Shiv Sena

Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti along with the BJP and Sunetra Pawar's NCP, claimed the Sena has reached the number 2 position in the state. He set a target for workers to establish a "Shiv Sainik in every house" and said that nearly 25,000 more workers would join the party fold soon.

On the occasion, the deputy CM also highlighted the Mahayuti government’s welfare initiatives, including the Ladki Bahin scheme, farmer loan waivers, and free higher education for girls.

He slammed the Opposition for attempting to stall these schemes through legal hurdles, asserting that the welfare programs would continue regardless of such challenges.

Patil was elected as an Independent MLA from Ahmedpur in Latur district in 1999 and 2014, and had also served as a Minister of State in the cabinet of then Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. He later joined the BJP and subsequently the NCP (SP) in 2023.

During the 2024 assembly elections, Patil contested on the NCP (SP) ticket from Ahmedpur, but lost to sitting MLA and Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil.