ECI launches electoral roll revision synchronizing with delimitation exercise

GUWAHATI: The Assam electoral roll is currently undergoing a special summary revision by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to bring it into compliance with the state's freshly defined assembly and parliamentary seats, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the key dates in this procedure have been made public. On November 10, the complete list of polling locations will also be made public.

The final electoral roll is expected to be released on January 31, 2024, after the draft electoral roll is published on December 1. It is important to note that the updating process will continue until the ECI formally announces the election schedule.

Assam's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel described the extensive measures that will be taken. A thorough pre-revision of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and a 100 per cent physical verification by field workers will be carried out prior to the revision of electoral rolls for the newly delineated seats.

The electoral rolls are expected to undergo significant modifications as a result of the delimitation exercise.

As per Goel, as a result of the creation of new constituencies and changes to the boundaries of existing ones, 80 per cent of voting places will remain the same, 10 per cent will be moved, and

another 10 per cent will be added.

In addition, the electoral apparatus is getting ready for additional preparations. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will undergo a pre-First Level Checking (FLC) in all of the state's districts from September 1 to September 19.

To address these procedures, a notable gathering of politicians from diverse parties was called.