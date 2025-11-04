ECI clarifies after CPM slams CEO’s remark on roll revision

CHENNAI: The CPM on Monday criticised the statement of the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that voters who fail to submit the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms would have their names removed from the electoral rolls, prompting a clarification from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a post on X, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the remark deserved strong condemnation. “Most political parties in Tamil Nadu have already decided to approach the Supreme Court, contending that the SIR itself is illegal. At such a time, the statement by the Chief Electoral Officer, which appears to intimidate voters, is unacceptable and must be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

Responding to the criticism, the ECI referred to its circular dated October 27, 2025, clarifying that the process of voter registration and revision follows established legal procedures.

According to the circular, the Electoral Registration Officer will compile all enumeration forms received from voters and prepare the draft electoral roll. Voters who are unable to submit the filled enumeration forms within the prescribed period can still apply for inclusion in the rolls using Form 6 along with a declaration, between December 9, 2025, and January 8, 2026, during the claims and objections period.

The Commission further noted that, under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, any person aggrieved by an order of the Electoral Registration Officer can appeal to the District Magistrate. A second appeal against the appellate authority’s decision may be made to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b). Such appeals must follow the procedure laid out under Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission added.

The ECI emphasised that the revision process does not automatically delete voters’ names for non-submission of the SIR form and that due process, including opportunities for claims and appeals, will be followed.