Delhi govt to soon notify city logistics plan : CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has prepared a city logistics plan, which will soon be notified to boost industrial investment , Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.
Gupta said the national capital has secured a place in the highest "Exemplary" category in the country's Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 Index.Under the index, states and union territories are classified into four categories - Exemplary, High Performer, Accelerators, and Growth Seekers - with Exemplary being the highest category."This achievement is the result of the Delhi government's continuous efforts to strengthen logistics infrastructure, enhance multimodal connectivity, improve ease of doing business, and promote technology-driven governance," the chief minister said.
She said that through the Delhi Single Window System, the process of approvals and permissions related to logistics and industrial investments has been simplified and expedited."Under the pothole-free roads campaign undertaken by the Public Works Department, large-scale improvements have been carried out on Delhi's major and internal roads," a statement quoted Gupta as saying.At the same time, through the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), facilities for API-based real-time monitoring and data exchange have been developed, leading to better coordination among various logistics stakeholders, she added.
"Delhi's performance in the use of digital systems and technology-based governance has also remained better than the national and union territory averages," she said.The logistics plan will be a part of the Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2025, which the Delhi government is finalising.