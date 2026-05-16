Delhi govt to soon notify city logistics plan : CM Rekha Gupta

She said that through the Delhi Single Window System, the process of approvals and permissions related to logistics and industrial investments has been simplified and expedited."Under the pothole-free roads campaign undertaken by the Public Works Department, large-scale improvements have been carried out on Delhi's major and internal roads," a statement quoted Gupta as saying.At the same time, through the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), facilities for API-based real-time monitoring and data exchange have been developed, leading to better coordination among various logistics stakeholders, she added.