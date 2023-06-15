Death threats to Raut brothers: Mumbai Police make fifth arrest

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the death threat calls to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and his MLA brother Sunil Raut, an official said on Thursday.

With this, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to five, he said.

The latest arrest was made after the police found the accused person's involvement, the official said.

"The accused is also a political activist and has a close association with local leaders from the eastern suburbs of the city. His social media profile also shows his pictures and videos with MLA Sunil Raut," he added.

He has been remanded in police custody till June 19.

The first information report (FIR) in this connection was registered at the Kanjurmarg police station last week. The police had initially arrested two persons, who during their interrogation revealed the names of a few others, the police official said.

The reason behind the threat calls is being probed, he said.