DCW Chief requests Shah to let Delhi Police allow her to meet sexual assault survivor

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that she should be allowed to have a meeting with the minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a government official in the national capital.

DCW chief Maliwal claimed that Delhi Police is not allowing her to meet the minor or her parents.

"I request you to direct the Delhi Police to allow my meeting with the survivor or her mother so that the Commission can assist them," the letter read. She further demanded that the minor girl should be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment and care.

"Shift the survivor urgently to AIIMS for better treatment and care. In case the survivor and her family do not want to be shifted to AIIMS, a team of doctors from AIIMS should be sent to examine the survivor and oversee her treatment," the letter read.

Swati Maliwal also requested Home Minister Amit Shah to set up an inquiry committe on the delay in the arrest of accused Delhi Government official. "This is a very serious case as the accused man was a government official entrusted with the task of securing the rights of women and children in the Capital. The fact that Delhi Police failed to arrest him for over eight days and has disallowed my meeting with the survivor or her family raises serious concerns regarding the conduct of the Police," the letter read.

Earlier today the wife of the accused was also presented before the Tis Hazari Court. Delhi Police on Monday arrested the government official for alleged sexual assault on the minor. His wife was also arrested in connection with the case.

It was alleged that the minor had been sexually assaulted for several months till she became pregnant.

Delhi Government on Monday suspended the official accused of raping a minor victim. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," an official order issued by Delhi Government read.