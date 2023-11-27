BRS urges EC to reconsider decision and allow disbursement of Rythu Bandhu

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer to reconsider its decision and allow disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance to the farmers in the state which was withdrawn in a letter dated November 27.

In a letter dated November 27 to the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer the BRS stated, "As the Commission is well aware that, the Rythu Bandhu Scheme is an on-going scheme since May 2018 onwards and for the last five and half years the scheme is in continuous implementation. The scheme is intended for the Farmers as an investment support for their Agricultural activities before the start of the seasons -- Kharif and Rabi every year. This was also brought to your notice earlier that Rs. 5000 per acre per season for agricultural farmers all over the state is given under this Scheme."

The letter further stated that since the Rabi season got advanced in Telangana, the Government of Telangana proposed to disburse the assistance from November 24 onwards.

The letter said, "The same was informed to you by the Government and you were pleased to grant permission with letter dated November 25, 2023, and has given no objection for disbursement of Rythu Bandhu Assistance with certain conditions. But to our utter surprise, the Commission withdrew the No objection granted on November 25, 2023, to the State Government to disburse the Rythu Bandhu Assistance to farmers and observed that there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form in the State of Telangana."

It further said that the ground that, the disbursement was stopped as, T. Harish Rao, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of Telangana, allegedly violated the condition of the order dated November 25, 2023, was wrongly placed. "It is submitted that T. Harish Rao has not made any such comment which is in violation of your order dated November 25, 2023. He merely thanked your authority for allowing the disbursement of scheme amount to the Farmers in the State of Telangana. This statement of T Harish Rao is an inadvertent statement and nothing but an expression of gratitude for the Election Commission's decision," the letter said.

The letter mentioned that the farmers have started cultivation activities and they require the assistance that has been continuously given to them in the last 5 and half years.

"It is a legitimate expectancy for them to receive this financial assistance. Apart from this, the Central Government program of PM Kisan Scheme is also allowed to disburse the amount and that amount is already deposited into the farmer's account, and there is no difference between both the schemes so far as assistance to the farmers is considered.

The stoppage of disbursement would cause irreparable loss to the Farmers since the agricultural season would be lost," the letter said.

The letter urged to withdraw the order dated November 27 in the interest of farmers and allow the disbursement of the financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme as per the order of the ECI dated November 25, 2023.