BJP-ruled Centre a fascist, racist, oppressive govt: Priyanka Gandhi

THRISSUR: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the BJP-ruled Centre, accusing it of being a "racist, fascist, and oppressive" government that was "haughtily" speaking of changing the Indian Constitution that was "written with the blood of freedom fighters".

The Congress leader also charged the BJP-led administration with working for the benefit of the Prime Minister's "monopolist friends", "protecting" rapists and oppressors of women, "extorting" businesses through the electoral bonds," silencing" dissenting voices by using government agencies, and "bullying" the judiciary.

Gandhi also attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he was "compromised" as he only "attacks and criticises" the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and not the BJP.

The Congress leader participated in poll rallies in the Chalakudy, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituencies to campaign for the party candidates contesting from those seats.

She also held a massive road show in Thiruvananthapuram along with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a location in the Chalakudy LS seat, Gandhi attacked the BJP-ruled Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues.

She alleged that elected governments were being bought and sold at the will of the PM and people were being fed "false figures" about the economy when the common citizen was struggling to support his family amidst the rising prices of basic commodities.

"Standing here, ten years into the rule of a racist, fascist, and oppressive government, I have no hesitation in saying to you that we are, at this moment in our nation's history, standing in the eye of such a storm. A storm that is wreaking havoc on the soul of India," she said.

She said it was time for the people to awaken, as in the Bhagavad Gita where Lord Krishna "taught us to set aside fear, greed, and ego and embrace the ways of love, compassion, and humility."

"How can we watch in silence while our beloved country is overrun by the untamed ego, greed, and ruthless arrogance of the BJP, its allies, and its supreme leader?" Gandhi asked.

The Congress leader said that the very foundations of India's nationhood stand at the threshold of destruction today, but some people instead claim that a "new India" is being created.

She said that "the new India" that people were being asked to accept was one where "force asserts itself over righteousness and laws are enacted, bypassing the processes of democracy and being enforced upon people against their will."

"In this new nation, the Prime Minister's men speak haughtily about changing the Constitution that was written with the blood of our freedom fighters and martyrs.

"They treat the Constitution of India, which upholds our rights to liberty, equality, and brotherhood, as an instrument of their own greed and ambition, as if it is a piece of paper worth nothing," she alleged.

She said that while Modi claims to fight for the rights of women, his administration did nothing when women were paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur.

"Those in power tell women what to wear, they propagate laws that demand women's movements to be registered with the police, and they claim the right to decide whom women can love and whom they can marry.

"The (central) government protects rapists and defends the oppressors and abusers of women, they vilify victims of heinous crimes, using the entire strength of their administrations to question the characters of victims of abuse. This is the new India," she alleged.

Gandhi alleged that the CPI(M)-led Left government too "protects" those accused of rape, referring to the Walayar and Vandiperiyar rape-cum-murder cases where minor girls were sexually assaulted and killed.

She attacked both the central and state governments for the rising unemployment in Kerala and the country, respectively, alleging that neither was doing anything to address the issue.

She accused the state government of giving jobs only to its party workers and ignoring the common people.

Gandhi also attacked Vijayan, calling him "compromised".

"Like in a football match, you cannot win with a compromised player, the same way you have a compromised CM. He only attacks my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and the Congress party. He does not attack the BJP.

"Have you thought about it? His name came up in so many scams -- Life Mission, gold smuggling, many other scams -- but how come the BJP government never put cases on him, never carried out raids on him and no action was taken against him?" Gandhi said while speaking at a poll rally in Pathanamthitta.

Her attack on the Marxist veteran came hours after he raked up the DLF-Robert Vadra connection and targeted Priyanka Gandhi, who is Vadra's wife.

Earlier, while speaking in Chalakudy, Gandhi likened the central government to "thugs" who oppress those who raise their heads in protest, and alleged that the Centre "harasses, accuses, and imprisons those who dare to speak against it."

"Public assets that belong to the people of India, assets that were built by the sweat and toil of our people, are handed to the Prime Minister's billionaire friends one after the other with impunity," she alleged.

Referring to the electoral bonds, she termed them a form of "extortion" and said the government agencies, meant to protect the law, were being "turned into unlawful extortionists" and also used to silence voices of dissent.

"In this new nation, uniformity of culture, religion and language is imposed, and diversity is stamped out for political gain. Laws like the CAA are passed in order to segregate and fracture society," she said.

She said Congress governments in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana are proof that it sticks to its guarantees.

Gandhi said that the polls were a fight for a democratic India and urged people to "choose wisely and choose well."

Lok Sabha polls will be held in Kerala on April 26.