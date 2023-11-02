BJP releases 3rd list of 35 candidates for Telangana

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday announced a list of 35 candidates for Telangana, which included the names of Sama Ranga Reddy and Poosa Reddy.

The party said, "The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana."

The BJP has fielded Sama Ranga Reddy from Lal Bahadur Nagar, Panja Vijay Kumar from Medak, Poosa Reddy from Musheerabad, Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar and Challa Srilatha Reddy from Huzurnagar.

Lankala Deepak Reddy has been nominated against Congress' Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills constituency.

The BJP has fielded Marri Sashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar against Congress candidate Kota Neelima, who is the wife of party leader Pawan Khera.

The party has also named Challa Srilatha Reddy from the Huzurnagar Assembly seat.

Polling for 119-member Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.