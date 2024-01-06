Begin typing your search...
2 coaches of Bhopal-bound passenger train derail near Kota Junction, rescue ops underway
The coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed and no casualties have been reported yet.
KOTA: Two coaches of a Bhopal-bound passenger train derailed near Kota Junction on Friday evening, officials said.
As per officials, the coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed and no casualties have been reported yet.
"No casualties have been reported. Rescue operations are underway," they added.
Further details are awaited.
