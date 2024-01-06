2 coaches of Bhopal-bound passenger train derail near Kota Junction, rescue ops underway

Begin typing your search...

The coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed and no casualties have been reported yet.

ByANIANI|6 Jan 2024 2:11 AM GMT
Visual from the spot (ANI)

KOTA: Two coaches of a Bhopal-bound passenger train derailed near Kota Junction on Friday evening, officials said.

As per officials, the coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed and no casualties have been reported yet.

"No casualties have been reported. Rescue operations are underway," they added.

Further details are awaited.

