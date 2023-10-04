1 person killed, 5 injured as building collapses in Satna

SATNA: One person was killed and five others were injured after a building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna town, officials said on Wednesday.

The three-storey building crashed in a market area under City Kotwali police station limits around Tuesday midnight, the official said.

A labourer, identified as Chhotelal Kushwaha, resident of Singhpur village in Satna district, died in the building collapse, Kotwali police station in-charge Shankhdhar Dwivedi.

The body was taken out in the wee hours of Wednesday, he said.

Five persons have been rescued. They have received injuries and are being treated in hospital, City Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh Chouhan said.

He said as per initial information, the incident took place when renovation work was underway in a shop on the building's ground floor after the market closed on Tuesday night.

Satna Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Gehlot said authorities had received information that some labourers were trapped in the building, following which teams of the civic body, district administration and police started the rescue operation.