Begin typing your search...
Several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in MP's Satna
The three-storey building collapsed in the Bihari Chowk area, the official said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched.
SANTA: Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Satna town of Madhya Pradesh around Tuesday midnight, an official said.
The three-storey building collapsed in the Bihari Chowk area, the official said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched.
Further details are awaited.
VIDEO | Rescue operation continues after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Satna, Madhya Pradesh last evening.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2023
STORY | Several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Satna
READ: https://t.co/pj0Da0Y6DH pic.twitter.com/7nbubSLaDe
Next Story