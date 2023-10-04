Begin typing your search...

Several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in MP's Satna

The three-storey building collapsed in the Bihari Chowk area, the official said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched.

ByPTIPTI|4 Oct 2023 2:45 AM GMT
Several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in MPs Satna
Visuals from the spot 

SANTA: Several people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Satna town of Madhya Pradesh around Tuesday midnight, an official said.

The three-storey building collapsed in the Bihari Chowk area, the official said, adding that a rescue operation has been launched.

Further details are awaited.

PTI

