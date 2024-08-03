Begin typing your search...

YouTuber Irfan fined for helmet-less ride

Taking cognisance of the video clips, GCTP took to its social media and said that they have slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on Irfan for helmetless ride

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Aug 2024 2:05 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-03 14:16:48.0  )
YouTuber Irfan fined for helmet-less ride
X

YouTuber Mohammed Irfan

CHENNAI: Days after Actor Prashanth was fined for helmet-less ride while giving interview to a YouTube channel, YouTuber Mohammed Irfan was fined by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) after an old video of him riding a sports bike was shared by netizens.

Also Read:Actor Prashant fined for riding bike without helmet while giving interview

Taking cognisance of the video clips, GCTP took to its social media and said that they have slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on Irfan for helmetless ride and also a fine of Rs 500 for defective number plate.

YouTuber Mohammed IrfanGreater Chennai Traffic Policehelmetless ridesports biketraffic fines
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick