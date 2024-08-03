YouTuber Irfan fined for helmet-less ride

CHENNAI: Days after Actor Prashanth was fined for helmet-less ride while giving interview to a YouTube channel, YouTuber Mohammed Irfan was fined by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) after an old video of him riding a sports bike was shared by netizens.

Taking cognisance of the video clips, GCTP took to its social media and said that they have slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on Irfan for helmetless ride and also a fine of Rs 500 for defective number plate.