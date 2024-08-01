Begin typing your search...

Actor Prashant fined for riding bike without helmet while giving interview

An anchor of a Youtube channel who was riding pillion has also been fined.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Aug 2024 4:33 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Actor Prashanth was fined by the Chennai City Traffic Police for riding a bike without wearing a helmet.

The actor gave an interview on his upcoming film, driving a bike, while the channel's anchor was riding pillion.

In the video Prashanth was seen answering questions that the anchor had asked.

As the video was posted on the X handle of the YouTube channel, the Chennai City Traffic Police slapped a fine of Rs 2000 and posted the same as a reply to the post.

YouTube channel later posted another video on X where Prashanth explained that he was not wearing a helmet as it would be difficult to listen and talk during the interview and advised the public to wear helmets while driving.

DTNEXT Bureau

