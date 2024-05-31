Wet bulb temperature in Chennai crosses safe levels; learn what it means, how it affects your body

CHENNAI: The sweltering heat in the city has hit danger levels with the 'wet bulb temperature' exceeding the safe threshold of 30 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive year.

Pradeep John, a weather blogger, said that wet bulb temperature has reached 32 degrees Celsius in the South Chennai and ECR (East Coast Road) belt accompanied by an atmospheric temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and 69 per cent humidity.

"The real temperature is a whopping 63 degrees Celsius. This is more dangerous than the 48 degrees Celsius in Delhi right now with 25 per cent humidity," the weather blogger said in an 'X' post.

Even though incidents of wet bulb temperature breaching the safe level were recorded in a few areas in North India and Pakistan in the last few years, Chennai reportedly witnessed a high wet bulb temperature only last year.

When high temperature is coupled with a higher percentage of humidity, it will lead to an increase in wet bulb temperature. Usually, wet bulb temperature is measured by covering the bulb of a thermometer using a wet cloth.

As the wet bulb temperature increases, the ability of the human body to sweat will be hampered and the body will not cool down. And if the body fails to cool itself, internal organs, especially the heart, will stop functioning.

It may be noted that healthy adults can stay alive outdoors for only 6 hours when the wet bulb temperature is more than 35 degrees Celsius but vulnerable people can only withstand 30 degrees Celsius.

Experts suggest that with the heat-related deaths not being properly accounted for, the government should open special wards in hospitals to treat heat-related illnesses. Also, the government should undertake a study to identify areas that breach safe wet bulb temperature levels, they said.