Tamil Nadu likely to receive heavy rain from June 1 to 3, says weather department

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 May 2024 5:26 AM GMT
Visuals from Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Even as the State is experiencing summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rain from June 1 to June 3.

The IMD's warning has come, as parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy showers over the next few days. The alert indicates a potential for significant rainfall during this period in the state.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Kerala is expected to receive heavy rain from today until June 3.

