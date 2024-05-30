Chennai’s maximum temperature continues to surge, Tiruttani records highest in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The maximum temperature in Chennai continued to rise for yet another day, with the Meenambakkam weather station recording 41.9° Celsius on Thursday, the highest so far this summer. The Nungambakkam weather station reported 40.1° Celsius.

The maximum temperatures recorded by Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam are 3.3° Celsius and 2.2° Celsius above normal, respectively.

However, unlike the last few days, the temperature in Chennai was not the highest in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as Tiruttani recorded 42.5° Celsius. It was 3.3° Celsius above normal.

The rise in maximum temperature was felt in several other districts, too, including Vellore (41.5° Celsius) and Madurai (40.2° Celsius).

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said the spike in temperature is likely to continue on Friday, too. According to its forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3° Celsius in a few pockets in Tamil Nadu.

The mercury is likely to fall by 1-2° Celsius and is likely to be near normal to slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu from June 1 to June 3.

Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to see a partly cloudy sky condition, with maximum temperatures touching 40-41° Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be 29-30° Celsius.