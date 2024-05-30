Southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala, advances to Tamil Nadu on May 30

CHENNAI: The Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into some parts of Lakshadweep area and Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Tamil Nadu.

It is expected to advance into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, parts of Karnataka, Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts southwest - Central Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, Kanyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet and Coimbatore saw rains at isolated parts of the districts on Thursday.

Currently, a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala.

On Friday, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, the Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Trichy and Namakkal from June 1.

Additionally, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur are expected to receive heavy rains from June 3.

Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu and Comorin area until June 1, 2024, the RMC warned. It has issued a warning for fishermen advising them to not venture into the sea in these areas.

The state has received 20 percent excess rainfall since March 1, 2024 to May 30, 2024.

Against the normal average rainfall of 123 mm, Tamil Nadu has received 147.7 mm of rainfall.

However, Chennai has reported a deficit of 57 percent, recording 20.9 mm of actual rainfall, against 48.2 mm of normal rainfall. Ranipet records the highest deficit of 90 percent.

The neighbouring districts of Chennai also remain in deficit, with Thiruvallur recording 75 percent deficit, Kancheepuram reporting 68 percent deficit and Chengalpattu having 42 deficit.

So far, the highest rainfall has been received in Coimbatore that has received 83 percent excess rainfall while Kanyakumari has received 82 percent excess rainfall.