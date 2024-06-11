Two foreign breed dogs that bit a 12-year-old boy die at Blue Cross in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two pet dogs, a Rottweiler and a Boxer, that bit a 12-year-old boy in Kolathur on June 1 have died under observation at the Blue Cross of India (BCI) office in Chennai. One of the dogs died on June 6 and another on June 7.

A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official stated that the dogs had not showed any rabies-related symptoms. A postmortem report is expected on Tuesday, he added.

"After obtaining permission from the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, the dogs were isolated at the Blue Cross as the owners had claimed that the dogs were vaccinated against rabies but did not provide a vaccine certificate," said Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, GCC.

The BCI said the deaths were sudden and no rabies symptoms had developed, he added.

Following a surge in incidents of pet dog attacks in the city, the local body has decided to enforce strict regulations against pet dog owners who violate government guidelines.

The authorities are expected to seek legal permission from the high court in this regard. A resolution on the matter is expected to be passed at the council meeting once guidelines and penalties are discussed.