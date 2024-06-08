As dog-human conflict rises in Chennai, understanding canine behaviour and community-led solutions is the need of the hour

By Kashika, Vashuntra J S P, Fedora Roberts, Merlin Viola Nisslin P, and Josephin Essthar A

CHENNAI: The recent spate of dog attack incidents in the city has sparked fears among the general public and pet owners alike. Activists and other stakeholders however reassure that gaining an understanding of canine behaviour and taking steps accordingly would help in handling the man-animal conflict better.



Dogs generally display aggression if they perceive danger or have been abused or neglected, to defend themselves and their pups. Animal rights activist Samaran Thamarai says that such hostile treatment of dogs is a major reason for their behavioural changes. He clarified that dog bite incidents are not a recent phenomenon and that its rise was due to an increase in the dog population. Other factors that contribute to their fear and aggression are hunger, and lack of shelter and water, he said.

Sara, an animal rescue volunteer in the city, explained that female dogs can show anger at vehicles passing by as they want to protect their young ones from being run over. Similarly, male dogs can show frustration when they can’t find a female dog for mating purposes.

When asked if the excessive heat in summers could be a contributing factor, Dr J. Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer at the Greater Chennai Corporation, told us that there was no concrete data on it although complaints of dog bites came in more frequently during the summer months than the rest of the year. The adverse weather conditions, scarcity of water and resources could play a role, he said.

Throwing light on how diet can also aggravate the situation, activist Arun Prasanna said, “We feed pets at home with the right amount of spice and salt but the lakhs of stray dogs out there can only forage for food from leftovers, which do not always possess the right spice measure for dogs. So, when the animal eats the spicy fast food, it gets affected, and when it cannot find water to drink afterwards, it tends to show anger at us humans.”

If one finds themselves in a situation where a dog is exhibiting aggressive behaviour, the last thing they ought to do is run, Samaran cautioned. "Instead, the person must try to display friendly behaviour by assuring the dog that they don't mean any harm,” he said. He however advised to avoid approaching stray dogs in localities unfamiliar to the passerby.

Not just strays, but pet dogs can bite and attack, too. “Breeds that tend to be ferocious must be kept on leash muzzle. It is the responsibility of pet owners to have adequate information about the breed of their dogs,” the activist underscored.

It is also necessary to read the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines to educate ourselves on dog behaviour, the activists stated.

Individual & community-led solutions

The first step forward is to know the total number of stray dogs in the city, activists said. The stray dog population in Chennai is estimated to have increased by four times from the last census in 2018 – to two lakh now from a little over 53,000 six years ago. The Chennai Corporation has assured to conduct a survey soon with the World Veterinary Service of India and the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board to get the latest estimate.

To curb the stray population, ABC (Animal Birth Control) is the only method. “Catch the dogs, sterilise them, and put them back in the same locality. This is the only way to substantially bring their numbers down,” said Arun, adding that one could also adopt strays and give them a home.

Speaking about steps being planned to curb the canine population, the GCC vet said that ‘Trap, Neuter, and Release’ was the strategy being followed across the country. “We intend to open two additional sterilization facilities in the city and raise the number of procedures from 15,000 to 28,000. If any new, approved procedures emerge, we can adopt and use them as well,” he elaborated. He also added that sterilizing female canines in areas with higher population densities using sensors will be the GCC’s focus next year.

Additionally, pet owners have to responsibly maintain licenses and give vaccinations on time, the GCC vet officer emphasised. Behavioural training, appropriate immunisation starting four months after birth, anti-rabies shots every three months, and monthly deworming must be systematically done, he added.

Owners and feeders of animals must also follow proper feeding practices, the official reminded. Consider restricted and designated feeding for the welfare of both animals and humans, he said.

Meanwhile, urging residents to become proactive, Arun said, “We should ensure dogs in our community are taken proper care of — from the food they eat to their safety on the roads. Also, call the corporation whenever you come across a stray population problem and ask them to administer ABC. Apartment associations too can take up sterilisation of dogs in their neighbourhoods," the activist suggested.