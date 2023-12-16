Trio held for kidnaping, assaulting man suspecting cash theft

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested by the city police for kidnapping a person over a sour financial deal. The victim, M Ashik (25) of Sivagangai had come to Chennai ten days ago and was staying at a lodge on Angappan Nayakkan Street, Mannadi. On Tuesday, Ashik visited his friend, Mohammed Ibrahim after which cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh went missing.

Suspecting that Ashik had stolen the money, Ibrahim took couple of his friends to the lodge where Ashik was staying. They convinced Ashik that they need to discuss and took him in a vehicle and brought him to a room on Armenian street, where the trio questioned Ashik about the missing money and assaulted him.

Since they could not find the money, they let Ashik off after which he filed a complaint with North Beach police station. On Thursday, a police team arrested M Mohammad Ibrahim (34) of Ilayankudi, A Mohammad Najimuddin (36) and S Adip (19) - both from Keelakarai, Ramanathapuram district. All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.