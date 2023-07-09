Tomato prices hiked by Rs 10 in Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The price of tomatoes, which was sold at Rs 120 per kg in Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market yesterday (July 8), has gone up by Rs 10 and sold at Rs 130 per kg on Sunday. Small tomatoes are being sold at Rs 100 per kg.

The price hike was attributed to the continuous decline in the arrival of tomatoes in the city market.

Earlier, seeking to offset the soaring price of tomatoes, the Tamil Nadu government launched tomatoes for sale at PDS shops in and around Chennai at an affordable price of Rs 60 per kg. Though the public welcome the initiative and purchased from the nearby PDS in some parts of Chennai, the majority of the PDS shops, especially in North Chennai did not receive the products and people returned home without tomatoes.

On July 6, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Minister KR Periyakaruppan said that the Union government must also intervene and do its bit to control the price of tomatoes.

