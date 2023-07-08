Tomato prices hit roof again in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of tomato which was sold yesterday (Friday) at Rs 90 per kilo, has now increased by Rs 30 and sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Earlier on Friday, Vegetable prices slightly decreased following an increase in the supply from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Tomatoes which were earlier being sold at Rs 130 per kg, saw a fall of Rs 40 on friday, costing a kilo of tomatoes at Rs 80.

Seeking to offset the soaring price of tomatoes, the State government on Tuesday launched its sale at 82 PDS shops in the city, which would sell it at Rs 60 a kg – nearly half the rate it is sold in the open market. The initiative has been welcomed by the public as it would reduce the spending burden on Tomatoes, an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine.

As per the decision taken during the review meeting chaired by Cooperatives Minister KR Periyakaruppan on Monday, the plan was to sell 1 kg of tomatoes a day per family through 32 PDS shops in North Chennai, and 25 each in Central and South Chennai.